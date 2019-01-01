QQQ
BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS: NEAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF's (NEAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS: NEAR) is $49.765 last updated Today at 6:34:59 PM.

Q

Does BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) operate in?

A

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.