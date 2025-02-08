This Top-50 Altcoin Is Set For A Massive Surge After Significant Correction, Predicts Trader

Amid a significant market correction, analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe has expressed optimism about the NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD.
What Happened: Van de Poppe shared with his 772,700 followers on the social media platform X that NEAR is in an “ideal spot” after sweeping liquidity beneath the lows.
He anticipates the next target for NEAR to be between $15 and $20 in the coming three to six months. This would represent a 500% increase from its current price of $3.23.
"Pretty ideal spot for NEAR. It took all the liquidity beneath the lows and seems to have a strong weekly candle. If this is the liquidity sweep, then next target is $15-$20 in the next three-six months," he said.
Additionally, the analyst discussed Bitcoin BTC/USD, suggesting it may trade sideways until it surpasses its all-time high resistance level of approximately $108,000.
Bitcoin is currently priced at $96,212, reflecting a 0.8% decline over the past 24 hours.
Why It Matters: The prediction by van de Poppe comes at a time when the crypto market is experiencing extreme bearish sentiments. In a recent analysis, he urged investors to hold onto their crypto assets, emphasizing that Bitcoin is fairly valued while altcoins remain heavily undervalued.
This sentiment follows a prolonged period of capitulation, where many altcoin investors have faced significant losses over the past 6-12 months.
Furthermore, a recent surge in Bitcoin past the $100,000 mark has triggered bullish signals for altcoins, with increased whale transactions indicating potential upcoming investments in altcoins.
This aligns with van de Poppe’s earlier observations that both Bitcoin and Ethereum were nearing critical buying levels, suggesting a strategic opportunity for investors to “buy the dip” as the market recovers.
