Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal
(NYSE:NEA)
12.585
-0.135[-1.06%]
At close: Jun 3
12.60
0.0150[0.12%]
After Hours: 9:16AM EDT
Day High/Low12.55 - 12.67
52 Week High/Low11.33 - 16
Open / Close12.65 / 12.59
Float / Outstanding299M / 299M
Vol / Avg.558.6K / 996.1K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E13.98
50d Avg. Price12.42
Div / Yield0.63/4.95%
Payout Ratio77.15
EPS-
Total Float299M

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA)?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal

Q
What were Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal’s (NYSE:NEA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal

