ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Netcapital
(NASDAQ:NCPLW)
$0.44
At close: Jul 13
$0.55
0.1100[25.00%]
PreMarket: 9:27AM EDT

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPLW), Quotes and News Summary

Netcapital (NASDAQ: NCPLW)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Netcapital Inc is a financial technology company. The company facilitates the growth of private companies by providing fundraising services and other consulting services. The company's online private investment platform connects entrepreneurs and investors, enabling companies to raise capital digitally.
Read More

Netcapital Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Netcapital (NCPLW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Netcapital (NASDAQ: NCPLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Netcapital's (NCPLW) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Netcapital (NCPLW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Netcapital

Q
Current Stock Price for Netcapital (NCPLW)?
A

The stock price for Netcapital (NASDAQ: NCPLW) is $0.44 last updated July 13, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Netcapital (NCPLW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Netcapital.

Q
When is Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPLW) reporting earnings?
A

Netcapital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Netcapital (NCPLW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Netcapital.

Q
What sector and industry does Netcapital (NCPLW) operate in?
A

Netcapital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.