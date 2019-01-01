ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NCC Group
(OTCGM:NCCGF)
2.35
00
At close: Mar 30
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.35 - 4.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 310M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap728.4M
P/E62.76
50d Avg. Price2.35
Div / Yield0.06/2.65%
Payout Ratio155
EPS-
Total Float-

NCC Group (OTC:NCCGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

NCC Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of NCC Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

NCC Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is NCC Group (OTCGM:NCCGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for NCC Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NCC Group (OTCGM:NCCGF)?
A

There are no earnings for NCC Group

Q
What were NCC Group’s (OTCGM:NCCGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for NCC Group

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.