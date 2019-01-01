ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nuveen California
(NYSE:NCA)
9.20
0.09[0.99%]
At close: Jun 3
9.11
-0.0900[-0.98%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low9 - 9.3
52 Week High/Low8.43 - 11
Open / Close9.02 / 9.17
Float / Outstanding33.1M / 33.1M
Vol / Avg.167K / 64.1K
Mkt Cap304.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.95
Div / Yield0.29/3.23%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float33.1M

Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nuveen California reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nuveen California using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nuveen California Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen California

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA)?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen California

Q
What were Nuveen California’s (NYSE:NCA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen California

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.