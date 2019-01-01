QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Ltd operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and selling of skincare, beauty, and aromatherapeutic products. Its products include the provision of skin treatments, beauty and spa services and skincare consulting and beauty training services. Its spas provide various services, including hydrotherapy, facial treatment, body care, and skincare analysis. The company derived a majority of its revenue from franchised spas, self-owned spas, and concessionary counters at department stores.

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTCPK: NBBTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Natural Beauty Bio-Tech's (NBBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF)?

A

The stock price for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTCPK: NBBTF) is $0.08 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech.

Q

When is Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTCPK:NBBTF) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) operate in?

A

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.