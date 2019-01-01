Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Ltd operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and selling of skincare, beauty, and aromatherapeutic products. Its products include the provision of skin treatments, beauty and spa services and skincare consulting and beauty training services. Its spas provide various services, including hydrotherapy, facial treatment, body care, and skincare analysis. The company derived a majority of its revenue from franchised spas, self-owned spas, and concessionary counters at department stores.