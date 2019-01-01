ñol

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech
(OTCPK:NBBTF)
0.0802
00
At close: Apr 21
0.10
0.0198[24.69%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.7K
Mkt Cap160.6M
P/E35.76
50d Avg. Price0.08
Div / Yield0/0.48%
Payout Ratio17.05
EPS-
Total Float-

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTC:NBBTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Natural Beauty Bio-Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTCPK:NBBTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTCPK:NBBTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech

Q
What were Natural Beauty Bio-Tech’s (OTCPK:NBBTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech

