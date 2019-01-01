Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceutical
Navidea Biopharmaceutical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX: NAVB) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting NAVB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 798.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX: NAVB) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Navidea Biopharmaceutical maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Navidea Biopharmaceutical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Navidea Biopharmaceutical was filed on August 17, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NAVB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $8.00. The current price Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NAVB) is trading at is $0.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
