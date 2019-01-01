Mary Agrotechnologies Inc is a data driven agriculture technology company developing innovative, cost-effective, automated and efficient growing systems for both the at-home consumer as well as commercial operators. The company's signature product, Mary Model Z, is a grow box, which is a small enclosed system for growing plants indoors or in small areas. Model Z is designed for consumers, takes advantage of the legalization of cannabis, and features a stylish Wi-Fi connected growing system that is automated by cloud-based artificial intelligence, with built-in air conditioning, active filtering system to control odour and mould, immersive multidirectional lighting, pre-made nutrient packs, and a smartphone app that can monitor and control the unit from virtually anywhere.