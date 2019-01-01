QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 1.62
Mkt Cap
8.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 12:19PM
Mary Agrotechnologies Inc is a data driven agriculture technology company developing innovative, cost-effective, automated and efficient growing systems for both the at-home consumer as well as commercial operators. The company's signature product, Mary Model Z, is a grow box, which is a small enclosed system for growing plants indoors or in small areas. Model Z is designed for consumers, takes advantage of the legalization of cannabis, and features a stylish Wi-Fi connected growing system that is automated by cloud-based artificial intelligence, with built-in air conditioning, active filtering system to control odour and mould, immersive multidirectional lighting, pre-made nutrient packs, and a smartphone app that can monitor and control the unit from virtually anywhere.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mary Agrotechnologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mary Agrotechnologies (MRRYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mary Agrotechnologies (OTCQB: MRRYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mary Agrotechnologies's (MRRYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mary Agrotechnologies.

Q

What is the target price for Mary Agrotechnologies (MRRYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mary Agrotechnologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Mary Agrotechnologies (MRRYF)?

A

The stock price for Mary Agrotechnologies (OTCQB: MRRYF) is $0.2 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 16:01:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mary Agrotechnologies (MRRYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mary Agrotechnologies.

Q

When is Mary Agrotechnologies (OTCQB:MRRYF) reporting earnings?

A

Mary Agrotechnologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mary Agrotechnologies (MRRYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mary Agrotechnologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Mary Agrotechnologies (MRRYF) operate in?

A

Mary Agrotechnologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.