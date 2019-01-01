QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.32/5.21%
52 Wk
6.24 - 8.13
Mkt Cap
593.6M
Payout Ratio
94
Open
-
P/E
18.1
Shares
95.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Monadelphous is an engineering company providing construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors. The engineering construction division provides electrical, mechanical, instrumentation, and piping services to the mining and energy sector. The maintenance and industrial services division specialises in the operation and management of mechanical and electrical maintenance services at infrastructure and resource facilities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Monadelphous Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monadelphous Gr (MOPHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monadelphous Gr (OTCPK: MOPHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monadelphous Gr's (MOPHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Monadelphous Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Monadelphous Gr (MOPHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Monadelphous Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Monadelphous Gr (MOPHY)?

A

The stock price for Monadelphous Gr (OTCPK: MOPHY) is $6.24 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:22:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Monadelphous Gr (MOPHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2018.

Q

When is Monadelphous Gr (OTCPK:MOPHY) reporting earnings?

A

Monadelphous Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Monadelphous Gr (MOPHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monadelphous Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Monadelphous Gr (MOPHY) operate in?

A

Monadelphous Gr is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.