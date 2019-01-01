QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.38/3.32%
52 Wk
7.9 - 12.91
Mkt Cap
374.2M
Payout Ratio
117.65
Open
-
P/E
42.62
EPS
0.5
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. The firm's divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

Melcor Developments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Melcor Developments (MODVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Melcor Developments (OTCPK: MODVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Melcor Developments's (MODVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Melcor Developments.

Q

What is the target price for Melcor Developments (MODVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Melcor Developments

Q

Current Stock Price for Melcor Developments (MODVF)?

A

The stock price for Melcor Developments (OTCPK: MODVF) is $11.35 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:05:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Melcor Developments (MODVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 14, 2006.

Q

When is Melcor Developments (OTCPK:MODVF) reporting earnings?

A

Melcor Developments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Melcor Developments (MODVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Melcor Developments.

Q

What sector and industry does Melcor Developments (MODVF) operate in?

A

Melcor Developments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.