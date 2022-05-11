QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

RBC Capital Trims Melcor Developments Price Target By 5%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 3:30 PM | 1 min read
  • Melcor Developments Ltd. MRD MODVF price target has been lowered to C$18 from C$19 by RBC Capital analyst Tom Callaghan.
  • The analyst maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Callaghan states that there is no change in constructive stance on Melcor Developments following Q1 results.
  • The analyst continues to see several tailwinds in both Alberta and the U.S. and remains vigilant to potential risks stemming from global supply chain/inflation issues and rising interest rates.
  • Callaghan believes the share price reflects a reasonable margin of safety and sees an increasingly bullish picture emerging should momentum continue into the back half of 2022.
  • Price Action: MRD shares are trading higher by 2.74% at C$13.86 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas