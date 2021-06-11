Cannabis Movers & Shakers: ManifestSeven, Flora Growth, Fire & Flower, Charlotte's Web, MediPharm Labs, Village Farms, PharmaCielo

ManifestSeven Shakes Up Its Management Team

California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE:MSVN) (OTC:MNFSF), has elected all director nominees to the board at its annual general meeting held on June 3.

The Irvine, California-based company also disclosed it has tapped Scott Wessler to serve as chairman of the board.

Wessler said Monday that he is honored to chair the board, as the company is paving the "way for the future of cannabis distribution and delivery through the industry's first integrated omnichannel platform for cannabis throughout the state."

In addition, Urban Smedeby, who served as president of M7, opted to step down from his role and remain on the board of directors.

Dilshad Kasmani agreed to replace Smedeby as the company's president while continuing to oversee M7's legal department as a chief legal officer.

Flora Growth Strengthens Its Management Team

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) has hired Jason Warnock to serve as chief revenue officer and Lee Leiderman to oversee its finance department.

Warnock is a global sales leader and executive with over two decades of experience driving revenue growth and go-to-market strategy for Fortune 500 brands. He sharpened his skills working across cannabis, competitive advertising, communications, and emerging technology fields.

Leiderman agreed to replace Deborah Battiston, who will retire as a chief financial officer of the Toronto-based company.

Leiderman has held several corporate positions during his career while working at Philip Morris International, Caterpillar and RR Donnelley. Prior to this, he served as CFO at Nurture Life Inc.

Luis Merchan, the company’s president and CEO is thrilled to welcome both experts to the company’s team.

“Their experience will be essential to pursuing new deal flow, integrating and optimizing recent acquisitions and investments, leading our financial organization, and the continued commercialization of our brands and cultivation platform,” Merchan added.

Fire & Flower Names Board Chair

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) has appointed Donald Wright to serve as chair of the board of directors at its annual general and special shareholders meeting held Wednesday.

Wright spent over four decades working in the finance industry. During his career, he held several leadership positions at Merrill Lynch Canada, Burns Fry Ltd., TD Securities Inc. and TD Bank Financial Group, to name a few.

In addition, the shareholders fixed the number of company directors to seven.

Charlotte's Web Elects Directors

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) announced Wednesday results from its 2021 annual general and special shareholders meeting.

Shareholders of the Boulder, Colorado-based company elected the following nominees to the board of directors: Adrienne Elsner, John Held, Jacques Tortoroli, Jean Birch, and Susan Vogt.

MediPharm Labs Elects Directors

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) also held its annual meeting of holders of common shares on Wednesday.

The following nominees for directors were elected: Warren Everitt, Chris Halyk, Shelley Martin, Patrick McCutcheon, Miriam McDonald, Keith Strachan, Dr. Paul Tam and Chris Taves.

The Barrie, Ontario-based company appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as its auditor.

Village Farms Chooses Directors

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSX:VFF) (NASDAQ:VFF) reported Thursday voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

The following nominees to the board of directors were elected: Michael A. DeGiglio, John P. Henry, David Holewinski, John R. McLernon, Stephen C. Ruffini, and Christopher C. Woodward.

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was rehired as an auditor for the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company.

PharmaCielo Elects Directors, Names Bill Petron As Chairman

PharmaCielo Ltd. (TSXV:PCLO) (OTCQX:PCLOF) revealed Thursday results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders.

Directors were elected as follows: Bill Petron, Henning von Koss, Douglas Bache, Claudia Jiménez, Marc Lustig, and Matteo Pellegrini.

The Toronto-based company – which is the Canadian parent of Colombia's grower and manufacturer of medicinal-grade cannabis extracts PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. – also tapped Bill Petron to serve as chairman of the board of directors.

Prior to this, Petron co-founded Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC and guided the company through the last year's merger with Verano Holdings LLC.

"Bill brings a successful track record of scaling global manufacturing, logistics, and medical cannabis operations that will add valuable insight and direction as we continue to scale the company," Henning von Koss, the company's CEO, disclosed.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash