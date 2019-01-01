Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Martin Marietta Materials generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Martin Marietta Materials. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.61 on June 30, 2022.
