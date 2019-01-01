ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Martin Marietta Materials
(NYSE:MLM)
335.50
-3.88[-1.14%]
Last update: 1:55PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low330.62 - 340.45
52 Week High/Low316.73 - 446.46
Open / Close340.43 / -
Float / Outstanding55.3M / 62.3M
Vol / Avg.157.2K / 449.4K
Mkt Cap20.9B
P/E32.14
50d Avg. Price358.86
Div / Yield2.44/0.72%
Payout Ratio22.73
EPS0.34
Total Float55.3M

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Martin Marietta Materials generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.76%

Annual Dividend

$2.44

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Martin Marietta Materials Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Martin Marietta Materials. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.61 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Martin Marietta Materials ($MLM) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.61

Q
What is the dividend yield for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)?
A

Martin Marietta Materials has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) was $0.61 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.