MCNB Banks Inc provides personal banking, business banking, loans, trust & financial services. It offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and home loans, consumer, and commercial loans. It also offers trust and financial services, comprising investment portfolio management, custodian, estate planning and administration, retirement, trust, financial planning, and online account access services.

Analyst Ratings

MCNB Banks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MCNB Banks (MKIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MCNB Banks (OTCPK: MKIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MCNB Banks's (MKIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MCNB Banks.

Q

What is the target price for MCNB Banks (MKIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MCNB Banks

Q

Current Stock Price for MCNB Banks (MKIN)?

A

The stock price for MCNB Banks (OTCPK: MKIN) is $21.25 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 17:24:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MCNB Banks (MKIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is MCNB Banks (OTCPK:MKIN) reporting earnings?

A

MCNB Banks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MCNB Banks (MKIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MCNB Banks.

Q

What sector and industry does MCNB Banks (MKIN) operate in?

A

MCNB Banks is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.