Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) was reported by Citigroup on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting MKFG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.01% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Markforged Holding (NYSE: MKFG) was provided by Citigroup, and Markforged Holding maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Markforged Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Markforged Holding was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Markforged Holding (MKFG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $3.00. The current price Markforged Holding (MKFG) is trading at is $2.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
