Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space.

Massachusetts Cannabis Reg. Body Gets New Chair

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission has tapped former state treasurer Shannon O'Brien to serve as its new chairperson, succeeding interim Chair Sarah Kim and inaugural CCC chair Steven Hoffman.

According to Daily Hampshire Gazette, treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced last week that she would be swearing in O'Brien, who held the state treasurer position from 1999 until 2003 and was the Democratic Party's nominee for governor in 2002.

"I am confident that her financial background, experience in corporate governance, executive management, and business development, combined with outstanding leadership skills and an acute knowledge of the legislative process, will help the Massachusetts cannabis industry be fairly regulated, equitable, and successful," Goldberg said of O'Brien last week, who spent six years serving in the Massachusetts House and two years in the Massachusetts Senate in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The regulatory body marked its fifth anniversary on Thursday.

MJ Holdings Taps New VP Of Digital Asset Strategy

Cannabis company MJ Holdings Inc. MJNE has recently appointed John Tabacco as vice president of digital asset strategy.

As one of the early adopters, inventors, and innovators in the Crypto and Blockchain space, Tabacco agreed to provide guidance and recommendations in developing and implementing the strategy for future cannabis digital assets and blockchain innovation.

Prior to this, he served as one of the architects of the Overstock.com OSTK crypto blockchain incubator Medici.

"Mr. Tabacco will lead the Company's newest initiative developing a corporate strategy to combine a Digital Asset and Cannabis product," Al Reasonover, director of operations said.

National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Names Botanist Andrew Hatch To Oversee Product Safety

National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services has named Andrew Hatch as director of product safety as it prepares to launch and build a product safety program to serve the needs of the burgeoning industry.

Hatch brings vast knowledge in agricultural science, including nearly all parts of cannabis production, as well as cannabis-specific research, plant pathology, plant tissue culture, and plant breeding.

Prior to this, Hatch owned Rikki's Tropicals, a Colorado nursery dedicated to the conservation of endangered orchid species. He also directed research in the scientific operations department for Native Roots, a large vertically integrated cannabis dispensary chain.

"NCRPS has long represented that product risk was the leading threat to the projected cannabis market sustainability," Rocco Petrilli, president and CEO of NCRPS said. "Although it was always a major portion of our assessment and education process, the addition of Andrew to our team now allows for a focused approach which gives this risk the attention it deserves."

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. Names Interim CFO

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG has recently welcomed David Evans as its interim CFO, replacing Cory Miller who left the company.

Evans, with over 35 years of finance and accounting experience, has been a director of the Ohio-based company since 2018, serving on the board's audit and finance committees.

He previously led the company's financial department from 2006 to 2013 after having held various executive finance roles at the company. In 2013 Evans resigned to join Battelle Memorial Institute as executive VP and CFO, a position he held until 2018.

Currently, Evans is a member of the board of directors of Cardinal Health, where he also served as interim CFO.

Jim Hagedorn, the company's chairman and CEO said Evans "returns to the CFO role with even more valuable experience.

"This experience, combined with his proven track record of success, gives us confidence Dave will help address the challenges we are facing and ensures a seamless transition as the search for a permanent CFO progresses," Hagedorn added.

Avicanna Elects Board Directors

Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF 0NN said last week that all of the management's nominees listed in its management information circular dated July 28 were elected as directors of the company.

The following nominees were elected as board members of the Toronto-based company:

Dr. Chandrakant Panchal

Aras Azadian

Giancarlo Davila Char

Eileen McCormack

John McVicar

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Meet a slew of cannabis execs, entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors, et al. at the September Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. Get your tickets HERE and reserve your spot at the Palmer House Hotel HERE.

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock