January 9, 2026 11:25 AM 3 min read

CG Oncology, Rich Sparkle Holdings, Liquidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Friday.

Shares of CG Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGON) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company announced an expedited timeline for the topline data readout now expected in the first half of 2026 for the Phase 3 PIVOT-006 clinical trial comparing adjuvant intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec versus surveillance in patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

CG Oncology shares jumped 21.8% to $51.05 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Rich Sparkle Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ANPA) jumped 113.6% to $51.70. Rich Sparkle signed $39 million offering of 3 million ordinary shares at $13 per share.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:NBY) surged 34.4% to $12.81.
  • Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) gained 29.3% to $8.42. Quanterix named Everett Cunningham as President, CEO, effective Jan. 19.
  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) gained 21.7% to $17.45. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics on Thursday received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feedback regarding the clinical evidence strategy for Sonelokimab (SLK) in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), based on the Type B meeting requested by MoonLake.
  • Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) gained 21.5% to $28.24. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company shared encouraging initial data from the ongoing Phase 1b ENABLE trial of ELVN-001 in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) that is relapsed, refractory, or intolerant to available tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
  • Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) surged 21.2% to $20.47.
  • Loandepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) rose 20.1% to $2.93.
  • ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ:ASPI) rose 19.7% to $7.71.
  • Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) gained 19.5% to $1.78.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) rose 19.2% to $7.67 following a new proposal by President Donald Trump, with big implications for the nation's housing market.
  • Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) jumped 14% to $36.22 after the company announced preliminary full-year 2025 YUTREPIA net sales and corporate update.
  • Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) gained 13.1% to $170.34 after the company entered into 20-year power purchase agreements to supply more than 2,600 megawatts of zero-carbon nuclear energy to support Meta’s operations.
  • Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) rose 12.6% to $109.95 after the company announced an agreement with Meta to advance plans for a 1.2 gigawatt power campus to support Meta’s data centers.
  • Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) surged 11.8% to $35.72. Applied Digital reported a strong beat for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and said it is in advanced talks with a new hyperscaler tenant, according to Needham.
  • AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) gained 10% to $99.65.
  • SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 9.6% to $366.93.
  • Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE:MIR) rose 9.5% to $26.56.
  • TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) gained 9.1% to $72.94.
  • SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) rose 8.5% to $11.96.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) gained 8.3% to $112.64. B. Riley Securities analyst Mike Crawford maintained Kratos Defense & Security with a Buy and raised the price target from $105 to $128.

