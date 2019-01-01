Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC is a steel producer in Russia. The company's output includes a broad range of steel products with a significant portion being high-value added. In Russia, the company operates a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain from iron-ore processing to downstream production of rolled steel. The company sells the majority of its metal products in Russia. The company's financial results are divided into three segments: the Russian steel segment; the Turkish steel segment; and the coal segment. The steel segment accounts for the vast majority of the company's revenue.