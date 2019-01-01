Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel (OTC:MGMOL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$3.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Questions & Answers
When is Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel (OTCPK:MGMOL) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel (OTCPK:MGMOL)?
There are no earnings for Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel
What were Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel’s (OTCPK:MGMOL) revenues?
There are no earnings for Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.