Mobile Global Esports Stock (NASDAQ:MGAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mobile Global Esports
The latest price target for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM) was reported by Stifel on November 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MGAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM) was provided by Stifel, and Mobile Global Esports downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mobile Global Esports, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mobile Global Esports was filed on November 12, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) is trading at is $2.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
