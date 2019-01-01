ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Mobile Global Esports
(NASDAQ:MGAM)
$2.41
0.0659[2.81%]
At close: Sep 14
$2.41
After Hours: 6:07PM EDT
Day Range2.3 - 2.7552 Wk Range2.21 - 20.74Open / Close2.38 / 2.41Float / Outstanding15.7M / 18.3M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 5.7MMkt Cap44.1MP/E-50d Avg. Price4.42
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float15.7MEPS0

Mobile Global Esports Stock (NASDAQ:MGAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Mobile Global Esports

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Mobile Global Esports Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Mobile Global Esports (MGAM)?
A

The latest price target for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM) was reported by Stifel on November 12, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting MGAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Mobile Global Esports (MGAM)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ: MGAM) was provided by Stifel, and Mobile Global Esports downgraded their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Mobile Global Esports (MGAM)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mobile Global Esports, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mobile Global Esports was filed on November 12, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 12, 2015.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) is trading at is $2.41, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.