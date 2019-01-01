QQQ
Range
0.35 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 3.7
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
35.4M
Outstanding
Modern Plant Based Foods Inc, formerly Modern Meat Inc is engaged in the business of developing plant-based meat alternatives made from plants that are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Its product includes the Modern Burger, Modern Crab cakes, Modern Meatball, and Modern Crumble. The products are available for purchase at various retail locations and on e-commerce platforms.

Modern Plant Based Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Modern Plant Based Foods (MDRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Modern Plant Based Foods (OTCPK: MDRNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Modern Plant Based Foods's (MDRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Modern Plant Based Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Modern Plant Based Foods (MDRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Modern Plant Based Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Modern Plant Based Foods (MDRNF)?

A

The stock price for Modern Plant Based Foods (OTCPK: MDRNF) is $0.35 last updated Today at 2:30:18 PM.

Q

Does Modern Plant Based Foods (MDRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Modern Plant Based Foods.

Q

When is Modern Plant Based Foods (OTCPK:MDRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Modern Plant Based Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Modern Plant Based Foods (MDRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Modern Plant Based Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Modern Plant Based Foods (MDRNF) operate in?

A

Modern Plant Based Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.