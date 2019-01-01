ñol

Modern Plant Based Foods
(OTCPK:MDRNF)
0.3361
00
At close: May 31
0.3335
-0.0026[-0.77%]
PreMarket: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.27 - 2.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 35.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap11.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.37
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Modern Plant Based Foods (OTC:MDRNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Modern Plant Based Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$504.3K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Modern Plant Based Foods using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Modern Plant Based Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Modern Plant Based Foods (OTCPK:MDRNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Modern Plant Based Foods

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Modern Plant Based Foods (OTCPK:MDRNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Modern Plant Based Foods

Q
What were Modern Plant Based Foods’s (OTCPK:MDRNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Modern Plant Based Foods

