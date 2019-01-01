ñol

Mandom (OTC:MDOMF), Quotes and News Summary

Mandom (OTC: MDOMF)

There is no Press for this Ticker
Mandom Corp is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in producing, marketing, and selling cosmetic products. The company's products are categorized into hair styling, face and body care, skin care, and makeup. Its brands consist of Gatsby, Lucido-L, Lucido, Bifesta, and Pixy. The company focuses on three businesses: men's grooming, offering men's daily grooming products and general fashion items; women's cosmetics, providing women's beauty products; and women's cosmetries, offering women's grooming and fashion products. These three businesses jointly account for the majority of the company's sales. The company focuses its business in Asia, with over half of sales generated in Japan and the rest mainly from other regions across Asia, especially Indonesia.
Mandom Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Mandom (MDOMF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Mandom (OTCPK: MDOMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Mandom's (MDOMF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Mandom.

Q
What is the target price for Mandom (MDOMF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Mandom

Q
Current Stock Price for Mandom (MDOMF)?
A

The stock price for Mandom (OTCPK: MDOMF) is $11.75 last updated May 26, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does Mandom (MDOMF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mandom.

Q
When is Mandom (OTCPK:MDOMF) reporting earnings?
A

Mandom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Mandom (MDOMF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Mandom.

Q
What sector and industry does Mandom (MDOMF) operate in?
A

Mandom is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Household & Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.