Mandom (OTC:MDOMF), Quotes and News Summary

Mandom Corp is a Japan-based company that is principally engaged in producing, marketing, and selling cosmetic products. The company's products are categorized into hair styling, face and body care, skin care, and makeup. Its brands consist of Gatsby, Lucido-L, Lucido, Bifesta, and Pixy. The company focuses on three businesses: men's grooming, offering men's daily grooming products and general fashion items; women's cosmetics, providing women's beauty products; and women's cosmetries, offering women's grooming and fashion products. These three businesses jointly account for the majority of the company's sales. The company focuses its business in Asia, with over half of sales generated in Japan and the rest mainly from other regions across Asia, especially Indonesia.