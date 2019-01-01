|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mount Carmel Public (OTCEM: MCPB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mount Carmel Public.
There is no analysis for Mount Carmel Public
The stock price for Mount Carmel Public (OTCEM: MCPB) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Mount Carmel Public.
Mount Carmel Public does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mount Carmel Public.
Mount Carmel Public is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.