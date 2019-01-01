QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Multi-Utilities
Mount Carmel Public Utility Co is an energy services company. It is engaged in distribution and supply of electricity and natural gas.

Analyst Ratings

Mount Carmel Public Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mount Carmel Public (MCPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mount Carmel Public (OTCEM: MCPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mount Carmel Public's (MCPB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mount Carmel Public.

Q

What is the target price for Mount Carmel Public (MCPB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mount Carmel Public

Q

Current Stock Price for Mount Carmel Public (MCPB)?

A

The stock price for Mount Carmel Public (OTCEM: MCPB) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mount Carmel Public (MCPB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mount Carmel Public.

Q

When is Mount Carmel Public (OTCEM:MCPB) reporting earnings?

A

Mount Carmel Public does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mount Carmel Public (MCPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mount Carmel Public.

Q

What sector and industry does Mount Carmel Public (MCPB) operate in?

A

Mount Carmel Public is in the Utilities sector and Multi-Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.