Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd is a manufacturer of small electrical motors. Its motors are used in automotive, consumer, and industrial products, including home appliances, power tools, precision and office equipment, audio and video equipment, and toys. Mabuchi Motor generates the majority of its revenue selling door lock actuators and power window lifters in its automotive segment. In its consumer and industrial segment, inject printer related motors are the largest revenue driver for the company. The major end markets are China and Hong Kong, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.