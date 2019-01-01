|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mabuchi Motor (OTCPK: MBUMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mabuchi Motor.
There is no analysis for Mabuchi Motor
The stock price for Mabuchi Motor (OTCPK: MBUMY) is $8.48 last updated Today at 2:55:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mabuchi Motor.
Mabuchi Motor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mabuchi Motor.
Mabuchi Motor is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.