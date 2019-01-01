ñol

Mabuchi Motor
(OTCPK:MBUMY)
6.82
00
At close: May 26
8.1973
1.3773[20.20%]
After Hours: 7:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.65 - 9.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 256M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.4K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E19.71
50d Avg. Price7.25
Div / Yield0.25/3.64%
Payout Ratio63.51
EPS11.74
Total Float-

Mabuchi Motor (OTC:MBUMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mabuchi Motor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$35.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Mabuchi Motor using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Mabuchi Motor Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mabuchi Motor (OTCPK:MBUMY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Mabuchi Motor

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mabuchi Motor (OTCPK:MBUMY)?
A

There are no earnings for Mabuchi Motor

Q
What were Mabuchi Motor’s (OTCPK:MBUMY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Mabuchi Motor

