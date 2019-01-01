Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) was reported by Oppenheimer on October 17, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting MBRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Moleculin Biotech initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Moleculin Biotech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Moleculin Biotech was filed on October 17, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 17, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) is trading at is $1.49, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
