Itafos (OTC:MBCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$149.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Itafos using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Itafos Questions & Answers
When is Itafos (OTCPK:MBCF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Itafos
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Itafos (OTCPK:MBCF)?
There are no earnings for Itafos
What were Itafos’s (OTCPK:MBCF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Itafos
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.