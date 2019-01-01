Itafos Inc operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, Development and Exploration, and Corporate segments. The company produces and sells mono ammonium phosphate (MAP), super phosphoric acid (SPA), merchant grade phosphoric acid (MGA), single superphosphate (SSP), and specialty products, including ammonium polyphosphate (APP). It owns, develops, and operates various projects, including Itafos Conda; Itafos Arraias; Itafos Paris Hills; Itafos Farim; Itafos Santana; Itafos Araxa; and Itafos Mantaro.