Range
1.15 - 1.19
Vol / Avg.
5K/8.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 1.55
Mkt Cap
222.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.15
P/E
13.35
EPS
0.08
Shares
186.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Itafos Inc operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, Development and Exploration, and Corporate segments. The company produces and sells mono ammonium phosphate (MAP), super phosphoric acid (SPA), merchant grade phosphoric acid (MGA), single superphosphate (SSP), and specialty products, including ammonium polyphosphate (APP). It owns, develops, and operates various projects, including Itafos Conda; Itafos Arraias; Itafos Paris Hills; Itafos Farim; Itafos Santana; Itafos Araxa; and Itafos Mantaro.

Itafos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Itafos (MBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Itafos (OTCPK: MBCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Itafos's (MBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Itafos.

Q

What is the target price for Itafos (MBCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Itafos

Q

Current Stock Price for Itafos (MBCF)?

A

The stock price for Itafos (OTCPK: MBCF) is $1.19 last updated Today at 2:39:01 PM.

Q

Does Itafos (MBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Itafos.

Q

When is Itafos (OTCPK:MBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Itafos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Itafos (MBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Itafos.

Q

What sector and industry does Itafos (MBCF) operate in?

A

Itafos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.