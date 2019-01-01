QQQ
Sector: Utilities. Industry: Electric Utilities
Manila Electric Co, or Meralco, is an electric utility company serving the Philippines. Meralco generates, transmits, and distributes electricity through its portfolio of thermal power plants. The vast majority of the energy produced by the company comes from its natural gas and goal facilities. Meralco generates almost all of its revenue through the sale of electricity. While nearly all of the company's customers are residential entities, total energy sales are split fairly evenly between commercial, industrial, and residential customers. Meralco is the largest electric distribution company in the Philippines and serves dozens of cities and municipalities, including Metropolitan Manila.

Manila Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manila Electric (MAEOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manila Electric (OTCPK: MAEOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Manila Electric's (MAEOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manila Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Manila Electric (MAEOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manila Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Manila Electric (MAEOY)?

A

The stock price for Manila Electric (OTCPK: MAEOY) is $14.41 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:10:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manila Electric (MAEOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manila Electric.

Q

When is Manila Electric (OTCPK:MAEOY) reporting earnings?

A

Manila Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manila Electric (MAEOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manila Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Manila Electric (MAEOY) operate in?

A

Manila Electric is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.