Manila Electric Co, or Meralco, is an electric utility company serving the Philippines. Meralco generates, transmits, and distributes electricity through its portfolio of thermal power plants. The vast majority of the energy produced by the company comes from its natural gas and goal facilities. Meralco generates almost all of its revenue through the sale of electricity. While nearly all of the company's customers are residential entities, total energy sales are split fairly evenly between commercial, industrial, and residential customers. Meralco is the largest electric distribution company in the Philippines and serves dozens of cities and municipalities, including Metropolitan Manila.