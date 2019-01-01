ñol

Manila Electric
(OTCPK:MAEOY)
13.11
00
At close: May 25
11.15
-1.9600[-14.95%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.83 - 14.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 563.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap7.4B
P/E15.6
50d Avg. Price12.75
Div / Yield0.59/4.53%
Payout Ratio69.44
EPS9.88
Total Float-

Manila Electric (OTC:MAEOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Manila Electric reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$85.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Manila Electric using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Manila Electric Questions & Answers

Q
When is Manila Electric (OTCPK:MAEOY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Manila Electric

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Manila Electric (OTCPK:MAEOY)?
A

There are no earnings for Manila Electric

Q
What were Manila Electric’s (OTCPK:MAEOY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Manila Electric

