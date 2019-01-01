QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Livent is a pure-play lithium producer formed when FMC spun off its lithium business in October 2018. Livent should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from brine resources in Argentina. Livent also operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China and has a 25% stake in a fully integrated Canadian lithium project.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.080 0.0100
REV106.510M122.900M16.390M

Livent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Livent (LTHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Livent's (LTHM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Livent (LTHM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Livent (NYSE: LTHM) was reported by Mizuho on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting LTHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.87% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Livent (LTHM)?

A

The stock price for Livent (NYSE: LTHM) is $20.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Livent (LTHM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Livent.

Q

When is Livent (NYSE:LTHM) reporting earnings?

A

Livent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Livent (LTHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Livent.

Q

What sector and industry does Livent (LTHM) operate in?

A

Livent is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.