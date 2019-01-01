QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/39K
Div / Yield
0.14/0.39%
52 Wk
22.18 - 62.98
Mkt Cap
15.8B
Payout Ratio
23.77
Open
-
P/E
88.02
EPS
18.11
Shares
450.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 7:35AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Lasertec Corp is a Japan based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing the semiconductor related equipment, energy and environment related equipment, FPD related equipment and laser microscopes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lasertec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lasertec (LSRCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lasertec (OTCPK: LSRCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lasertec's (LSRCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lasertec.

Q

What is the target price for Lasertec (LSRCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lasertec

Q

Current Stock Price for Lasertec (LSRCY)?

A

The stock price for Lasertec (OTCPK: LSRCY) is $34.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lasertec (LSRCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lasertec.

Q

When is Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCY) reporting earnings?

A

Lasertec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lasertec (LSRCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lasertec.

Q

What sector and industry does Lasertec (LSRCY) operate in?

A

Lasertec is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.