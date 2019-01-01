ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lasertec
(OTCPK:LSRCY)
29.07
0.64[2.25%]
At close: May 31
27.30
-1.7700[-6.09%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low28.67 - 29.22
52 Week High/Low25.43 - 62.98
Open / Close28.88 / 29.07
Float / Outstanding- / 450.9M
Vol / Avg.147.6K / 113.3K
Mkt Cap13.1B
P/E86.9
50d Avg. Price29.35
Div / Yield0.15/0.54%
Payout Ratio41.47
EPS7.24
Total Float-

Lasertec (OTC:LSRCY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lasertec reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$16.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lasertec using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lasertec Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lasertec

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCY)?
A

There are no earnings for Lasertec

Q
What were Lasertec’s (OTCPK:LSRCY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lasertec

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.