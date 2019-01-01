QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.65 - 3.65
Mkt Cap
199.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
68.55
Shares
75.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lark Distilling Co Ltd is engaged in investment and marketing of Australian premium whisky in Australia. It sells its products under the brand name, Lark. Its operating segments are Whisky, Gin, and Others. It generates the majority revenue from the Whisky segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lark Distilling Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lark Distilling (LRKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lark Distilling (OTCPK: LRKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lark Distilling's (LRKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lark Distilling.

Q

What is the target price for Lark Distilling (LRKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lark Distilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Lark Distilling (LRKKF)?

A

The stock price for Lark Distilling (OTCPK: LRKKF) is $2.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:36:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lark Distilling (LRKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lark Distilling.

Q

When is Lark Distilling (OTCPK:LRKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Lark Distilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lark Distilling (LRKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lark Distilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Lark Distilling (LRKKF) operate in?

A

Lark Distilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.