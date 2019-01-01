ñol

Lark Distilling
(OTCPK:LRKKF)
2.65
00
At close: Feb 22
2.77
0.1200[4.53%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.65 - 3.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 75.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap199.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Lark Distilling (OTC:LRKKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lark Distilling reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lark Distilling using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lark Distilling Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lark Distilling (OTCPK:LRKKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lark Distilling

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lark Distilling (OTCPK:LRKKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Lark Distilling

Q
What were Lark Distilling’s (OTCPK:LRKKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lark Distilling

