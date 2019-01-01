Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Loma Negra Cia Industria
Loma Negra Cia Industria Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) was reported by B of A Securities on February 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LOMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE: LOMA) was provided by B of A Securities, and Loma Negra Cia Industria downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Loma Negra Cia Industria, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Loma Negra Cia Industria was filed on February 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Loma Negra Cia Industria (LOMA) is trading at is $5.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
