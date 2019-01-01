LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) was reported by Chardan Capital on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting LOGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 716.33% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) was provided by Chardan Capital, and LogicBio Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LogicBio Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LogicBio Therapeutics was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $4.00. The current price LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) is trading at is $0.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
