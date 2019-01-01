LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LogicBio Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.28.
Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LogicBio Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.34
|-0.30
|-0.24
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.31
|-0.33
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.45M
|5.45M
|6.97M
|10.45M
|Revenue Actual
|2.03M
|2.12M
|802.00K
|461.00K
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
LogicBio Therapeutics Questions & Answers
LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-4.03, which missed the estimate of $-0.33.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.