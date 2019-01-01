LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LogicBio Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.28.

Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LogicBio Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.30 -0.24 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.31 -0.33 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 1.45M 5.45M 6.97M 10.45M Revenue Actual 2.03M 2.12M 802.00K 461.00K

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

