Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Li Ning Co Ltd designs manufacture and market athletic footwear and apparel through a network of 6809 stores (with over 75% of stores located in second-and third-tier cities) in China. Besides its reputable sportswear brand Li Ning, the company's brand portfolio also includes Z-Do, AIGLE, Double Happiness, Lotto and Kason. Most of its sales are generated from mainland China, and its core brand Li Ning represented about 92% of sales in 2008.

Li Ning Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Li Ning Co (LNNGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Li Ning Co (OTCPK: LNNGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Li Ning Co's (LNNGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Li Ning Co.

Q

What is the target price for Li Ning Co (LNNGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Li Ning Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Li Ning Co (LNNGY)?

A

The stock price for Li Ning Co (OTCPK: LNNGY) is $246.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Li Ning Co (LNNGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2011 to stockholders of record on September 9, 2011.

Q

When is Li Ning Co (OTCPK:LNNGY) reporting earnings?

A

Li Ning Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Li Ning Co (LNNGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Li Ning Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Li Ning Co (LNNGY) operate in?

A

Li Ning Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.