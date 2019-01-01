ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Li Ning Co
(OTCPK:LNNGY)
193.81
25.98[15.48%]
At close: May 31
184.40
-9.4100[-4.86%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low193.5 - 196.38
52 Week High/Low158.73 - 348.89
Open / Close195 / 193.81
Float / Outstanding- / 104.7M
Vol / Avg.7.2K / 6.7K
Mkt Cap20.3B
P/E28.48
50d Avg. Price192.5
Div / Yield1.74/1.04%
Payout Ratio13.1
EPS-
Total Float-

Li Ning Co (OTC:LNNGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Li Ning Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Li Ning Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Li Ning Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Li Ning Co (OTCPK:LNNGY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Li Ning Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Li Ning Co (OTCPK:LNNGY)?
A

There are no earnings for Li Ning Co

Q
What were Li Ning Co’s (OTCPK:LNNGY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Li Ning Co

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.