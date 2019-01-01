QQQ
Salona Global Medical Device Corp is a US based, acquisition-focused medical device company. SGMD plans to continue to acquire small, private medical device companies and expand their revenues globally post acquisition. SGMD has a solid balance sheet, deep acquisition pipeline and a team (former DJO & PHM) with a strong track record of both inorganic growth through acquisitions and organic growth through development of global sales, economies of scope, and economies of scale.

Salona Global Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salona Global Medical (LNDZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salona Global Medical (OTCPK: LNDZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salona Global Medical's (LNDZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salona Global Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Salona Global Medical (LNDZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Salona Global Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Salona Global Medical (LNDZF)?

A

The stock price for Salona Global Medical (OTCPK: LNDZF) is $0.4 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 18:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salona Global Medical (LNDZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salona Global Medical.

Q

When is Salona Global Medical (OTCPK:LNDZF) reporting earnings?

A

Salona Global Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salona Global Medical (LNDZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salona Global Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Salona Global Medical (LNDZF) operate in?

A

Salona Global Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.