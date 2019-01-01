ñol

Salona Global Medical
(OTCPK:LNDZF)
0.5404
0.0281[5.48%]
At close: May 31
0.4151
-0.1253[-23.19%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.54 - 0.54
52 Week High/Low0.38 - 1.3
Open / Close0.54 / 0.54
Float / Outstanding- / 53.9M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 10.8K
Mkt Cap29.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Salona Global Medical (OTC:LNDZF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Salona Global Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

$5.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Salona Global Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Salona Global Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Salona Global Medical (OTCPK:LNDZF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Salona Global Medical

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Salona Global Medical (OTCPK:LNDZF)?
A

There are no earnings for Salona Global Medical

Q
What were Salona Global Medical’s (OTCPK:LNDZF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Salona Global Medical

