LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 15
EPS
$0.850
Quarterly Revenue
$141.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$141.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of LMP Automotive Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
LMP Automotive Holdings Questions & Answers
When is LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) reporting earnings?
LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 15, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were LMP Automotive Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LMPX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.