LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LMP Automotive Holdings
LMP Automotive Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) was reported by ThinkEquity on February 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting LMPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 511.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX) was provided by ThinkEquity, and LMP Automotive Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LMP Automotive Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LMP Automotive Holdings was filed on February 21, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 21, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) is trading at is $4.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
