Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
75.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
502.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Its segments include the Cement products segment, the Property Investment segment, the Hotel operation segment, the Property Development segment, and the Corporate and others segment. It derives revenue from Cement products segment that represents the group's manufacture and sale of cement products for use in the construction industry.

Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (LKSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (OTCPK: LKSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg)'s (LKSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg).

Q

What is the target price for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (LKSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg)

Q

Current Stock Price for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (LKSGF)?

A

The stock price for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (OTCPK: LKSGF) is $0.15 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 19:00:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (LKSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg).

Q

When is Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (OTCPK:LKSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (LKSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg).

Q

What sector and industry does Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (LKSGF) operate in?

A

Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.