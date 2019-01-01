ñol

Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg)
(OTCPK:LKSGF)
0.12
00
At close: Apr 5
0.23
0.1100[91.67%]
After Hours: 7:34AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 0.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 502.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 2K
Mkt Cap60.3M
P/E5.61
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield0.01/6.39%
Payout Ratio35.71
EPS-
Total Float-

Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (OTC:LKSGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) Questions & Answers

Q
When is Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (OTCPK:LKSGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg) (OTCPK:LKSGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg)

Q
What were Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg)’s (OTCPK:LKSGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Luks Group (Vietnam Hldg)

