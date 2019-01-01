Liquid Holdings Group Inc is a provider of proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company's solutions integrate order and execute management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting and managed services on a platform for the financial services community. Its platform offers various features including A Single, Real-Time Consolidated Portfolio View, Real-Time Portfolio Risk Management and Scenario Analysis, Real-Time Shadow Accounting and Reporting Management, Fee Management, and Transaction Cost Analysis, Broker, Execution and Clearing Firm Agnostic, and Managed Services. It offers its services through direct sales force and through our strategic partner relationships.