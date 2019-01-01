QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Liquid Holdings Group Inc is a provider of proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company's solutions integrate order and execute management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting and managed services on a platform for the financial services community. Its platform offers various features including A Single, Real-Time Consolidated Portfolio View, Real-Time Portfolio Risk Management and Scenario Analysis, Real-Time Shadow Accounting and Reporting Management, Fee Management, and Transaction Cost Analysis, Broker, Execution and Clearing Firm Agnostic, and Managed Services. It offers its services through direct sales force and through our strategic partner relationships.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Liquid Holdings Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liquid Holdings Group (LIQDQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liquid Holdings Group (OTCEM: LIQDQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liquid Holdings Group's (LIQDQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liquid Holdings Group.

Q

What is the target price for Liquid Holdings Group (LIQDQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liquid Holdings Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Liquid Holdings Group (LIQDQ)?

A

The stock price for Liquid Holdings Group (OTCEM: LIQDQ) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:53:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liquid Holdings Group (LIQDQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liquid Holdings Group.

Q

When is Liquid Holdings Group (OTCEM:LIQDQ) reporting earnings?

A

Liquid Holdings Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liquid Holdings Group (LIQDQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liquid Holdings Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Liquid Holdings Group (LIQDQ) operate in?

A

Liquid Holdings Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.